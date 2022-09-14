Mykola Kukharevych arrives in Scotland - and could be in Hibs squad to face Aberdeen

The 21-year-old, who signed a season-long loan deal from French Ligue 1 side ESTAC Troyes on transfer deadline day, has been waiting for the green light to complete his switch to Scotland after spending the last 14 months with OH Leuven in Belgium.

Hibs hope Kukharevych can provide something different in attack but despite his 6ft 4in frame he doesn’t fit the bill as an old-fashioned target man.

Speaking last month, Johnson said: “We’re really happy to have Mykola for the upcoming campaign.

“He’s a young striker who has gained minutes at a high level, and we believe he has all the attributes to be a real success in the Scottish game.

“Mykola is a different profile to the other strikers we have in the building, and we look forward to working with him.”

With fellow deadline-day arrival Harry McKirdy suspended for the Scottish Premiership clash with Jim Goodwin’s Dons, Kukharevych may be named in the matchday group to provide another option in the final third, although Momodou Bojang, Martin Boyle, and Élie Youan should all be available and Elias Melkersen could return as well if given the all-clear after his concussion.

The forward played six times in all competitions in Belgium before Hibs came calling so his general fitness is understood to be good, although he will naturally need time to settle and sharpen his match fitness so it remains to be seen if Johnson involves him at the weekend.