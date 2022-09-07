Mykola Kukharevych eager for fresh start at Hibs after struggles in Belgium

In an interview conducted after his loan move to Scotland was confirmed, the 21-year-old admitted he was looking forward to helping Hibs achieve their goals for this season.

"In Belgium, I was happy with everything except my own playing time,” he told UA Football.

"I fitted in well with the team and enjoyed training but I think I deserved more playing time than I got – although I understand that when there’s a choice between a permanent player and a loanee, the former will always be the priority.”

Kukharevych is contracted to French side ESTAC Troyes until 2026 but has made just two substitute appearances for the Ligue 1 club. Troyes is part of the City Football Group and the striker revealed his representatives had worked with the parent company on a move to Edinburgh.

“My agents and the structure of the City Football Group helped me with the new team. I thought [about a move] for some time and decided that it would be better for my career development.”

Kukharevych is still waiting for his work visa and remains in Belgium but he is hopeful of joining up with his new team sooner rather than later.

He continued: “I’m not yet familiar with the team's goals for the season, but I think it will be a fight for European qualification. I need to focus on settling in and adapting quickly at Hibs and trying to help the team as much as possible.”

Mykola Kukharevych in action for OH Leuven against Royal Antwerp in April

The Udrytsk-born forward is also hopeful of inclusion in the Ukraine Under-21 squad for their UEFA Euro Under-21 qualification play-off double-header against Slovakia on September 23 and 27.

He has scored three goals in 12 games for his country and with Ukraine likely to be without injured forward pair Vladyslav Supryaga of Dynamo Kyiv and Bogdan Viunnyk, currently on loan at FC Zurich from Shakhtar Donestk, Kukharevych may have to shoulder more of the attacking responsibilities.