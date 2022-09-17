Mykola Kukharevych set for Hibs debut as Lee Johnson makes team selection call

Mykola Kukharevych starts for Hibs against Aberdeen

The Ukrainian striker, who only arrived in Edinburgh earlier this week, spearheads a four-man attack that also features Martin Boyle, Josh Campbell, and Élie Youan.

Kukahrevych, 21, said earlier this week: “It’s a good challenge for me, I want to make an impression.

"I’m really looking forward to the Aberdeen game. I’ve already heard about our wonderful fans and if I play I will do everything to try to help us win.

"I’ve enjoyed training so far and I’ve spoken to everyone and there’s a great feeling in the dressing room.

"I want to be useful for the team and help us get three points in every game.

"I think the Scottish Premiership is a good competition, everybody needs to fight for the team and give everything on the pitch.”

Johnson has made just one change to the starting team that lined up against Kilmarnock in the 1-0 victory two weeks ago, with Kukharevych replacing Ewan Henderson, who starts on the bench.

David Marshall captains the team and starts in goals with a back four of Chris Cadden, Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, and Marijan Čabraja, with Nohan Kenneh and Joe Newell anchoring the midfield.