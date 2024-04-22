Neil Lennon's Hibs feeling over Nick Montgomery as club statement leaves him with overriding thought
Neil Lennon doesn’t believe the last five Premiership games will be defining for Hibs as they head into the season’s home stretch.
The pressure has been put on boss Nick Montgomery after his side finished in the bottom half. They face St Johnstone at the weekend but last week, the club board of directors released a statement describing the bottom six finish as ‘unacceptable.’
With Bill Foley’s investment nigh, a full review of the club’s football structure in conjunction with Black Knight Football Club will be held. Chats have also taken place with Montgomery, where it was mutually agreed results have been disappointing, with an understanding they need to improve.
A trip to Ross County follows after this weekend before the season ends with games at home to Aberdeen and Motherwell before a final day clash at Livingston. Lennon - who managed Hibs between 2016-19 - doesn’t think the final five games affects thinking ahead of next season with money putting in not giving the desired outcome.
He told PLZ: “They had to say something. The minimum requirement is top six and with the investment they have put into the team, they haven’t go it right, for whatever reason. I thought looking at it, they might give Nick a bit more time and maybe into next season.
“I am not convinced the remaining performances or results are going to make a difference to tell you the truth. They are not going to affect next season in anyway, shape or form. I think they had an ample opportunity to get into the top six and they weren’t consistent enough.
“You have to remember, Dundee had another game on the Wednesday. Dundee got into the top six with a game to spare. You look at the Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Dundee, is the Hibs squad on paper better than that? You’d like to think so, they have under-performed.”
