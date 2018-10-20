Neil Lennon laments Hibs' first-half performance against Celtic

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon lamented his team's first-half performance after going down 4-2 away at Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Hibs found themselves 2-0 down after 20 minutes after strikes from Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham, which gave the Capital club a mountain to climb. Despite scoring two second-half goals through Florian Kamberi and Martin Boyle, Brendan Rodgers' side ultimately prevailed to leapfrog Hibs in the standings with a second-45 double from Odsonne Edouard.

"We didn't do things properly, I am frustrated by our start," said Lennon. "We lacked self-belief. They got a bit of a rocket at half time and played better.

"But I take responsibility for the first half because I set the team out like that. I'm really pleased with what I saw in the second half. We exposed them in the second half, we had a real good go."