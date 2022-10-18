The Cyprian club made the decision after a 1-0 home defeat by Nea Salamis which leaves them seventh in the Division One table. The 51-year-old former Celtic boss led Omonia to Cypriot Cup success in May and last week they came within seconds of earning a 0-0 draw against Manchester United in the Europa League.

A club statement read: "We inform you that we have agreed with Mr Neil Lennon to stop our collaboration. Mr Lennon took over the technical leadership of our team last March, at a difficult time and managed to lead us to winning the cup and then to the historic qualification against KAA Gent and our entry into the UEFA Europa League groups, where we came close to historic results against Real Sociedad and Manchester United.

"Unfortunately, the ongoing competitive instability and the significant losses of points in the championship, are the main reasons that made us decide to end our partnership. Mr Lennon has written his name in the history of Omonia and deserves the respect and recognition of all of us. Our paths separate, but the memories of our collaboration will unite us forever. We sincerely thank Mr Lennon for his contribution and wish him every success in his future career."

