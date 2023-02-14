The 18-year-old put pen to paper on a new deal which will run until the summer of 2024 before agreeing to a switch to League Two promotion contenders Stirling Albion.Hamilton operates in the middle of the park. He was a key member of the Hibs side which won the under-18s league title last season and competed in three rounds of the Uefa Youth League this season, including setting up the goal in the narrow defeat to Borussia Dortmund last week.

Academy director Steve Kean said of the new contract: “This was the natural next step for Robbie, who has excelled with us over the last couple of years.

“Robbie is a really talented young player that’s a good character, that reads the game well, and is tidy in possession.

Robbie Hamilton has earned a new deal at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

“This loan move will be an excellent test for him as it will provide him with regular exposure to senior men’s football. Not only will he be able to express himself, but it’ll also test, and most importantly develop different areas of his game.

“We will also continue to work with him on his personal development plan, so we can constantly monitor his progression.”

Hamilton, whose father Jim previously won the Scottish Cup with Hearts in 1998, has made one appearance for the first-team, coming on as substitute in the victory over St Johnstone at the conclusion of the 2021/22 league campaign.

