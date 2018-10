Have your say

The SPFL have announced a new date for Hibs’ forthcoming Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Rangers.

The match at Easter Road will now take place on Wednesday, December 19 with a 7.45pm kick-off and will be broadcast live by BT Sport.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, October 29, the game had to be postponed when Rangers reached the semi-finals of the Betfred Cup.

The teams shared ten goals the last time they met – a 5-5 thriller on the final day of last season.