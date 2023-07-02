New deal for Hibs Women forward as another player exit takes total summer departures to nine

The academy graduate has signed a new one-year deal after making 20 appearances in all competitions throughout the 2022/23 campaign, although her season came to a premature end when she suffered an injury in a 3-1 SWPL1 victory over Partick Thistle.

Morrison is highly regarded by the club and despite her tender years is viewed as a model professional in the squad.

Speaking about her new deal the forward said: “I’m looking forward to the next year with the club, I’ve enjoyed my time here so far and looking forward to what the future holds. Coming through the academy, I’ve seen the club grow and become more professional it’s great to see and I’m looking forward to being a part of it again this season.”

Kirsty Morrison has signed a new one-year deal with Hibs Women. Picture: Hibernian FC

Head coach Grant Scott added: "I am pleased that Kirsty has signed a new deal with us for the forthcoming season, she is a player that I’ve worked with in the past and looking forward to working with again when she returns to full fitness. Until she’s ready to be involved with the group on the pitch, our medical team will work closely with Kirsty to ensure her recovery and return to play is a smooth process.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Dani Kosińska has left the club. The Polish shot-stopper was brought in to provide back-up to Benni Haaland after Ailey Tebbett suffered a season-ending injury early in the campaign. She had spells with Huddersfield, Aston Villa, Stoke, and Birmingham prior to joining Hibs.

The 22-year-old had been in talks with the club over extending her stay in green and white but the club has confirmed that the former Aston Villa ‘keeper will leave the club following the expiry of her contract.

