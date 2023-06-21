His first spell at the capital club was a short yet successful period between 2018-19. In this short period, Scott guided Hibs to a double, winning the Scottish Cup and League Cup. The next year would see further success as his side made it to the 2019 Champions League knock-out stages. Now, after making his return earlier this month, Scott is excited to build the next project for the Leith side.

“There's been a lot of changes at the football club first and foremost,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We are in that silly period where you are not interacting so much with the players, and they are not back on the pitch yet. There is recruitment stuff going on and lots of conversations. It’s good to be back, really enjoyable.

“It's a new project, I don’t believe there is any unfinished business. Last time, we missed out on the league title which irks me to this day. Apart from that, we had great success, we had to build a couple of teams during that period as well. Now it’s about the new project we have got on just now.”

Grant Scott has already welcomed four signings into the club. Credit: Cameron Allan

Scott made it no secret that he was looking to get back into football before his appointment as Hibs manager, even taking to Twitter to express his desire to get back into the game. Months later, he wish was clearly answered however, it came at a cost.

“You are looking to get back into football and to hear from Hibs was unexpected,” he explained. “Having been here before I was delighted to hear off them. It was tricky probably because I know the previous manager, with us being close friends, we had worked at the same club for a while. It’s always disappointing because you know someone is moving on or losing a job. I’m sure he will be the same as myself and keen to get back in. That’s the only downside of it all, other than that, I’m really delighted to be back.

Now looking towards the upcoming campaign, the league is completely different to how it was half a decade ago. The Old Firm sides have become serious challengers over the past few years while Glasgow City continues to remain a formidable side. Even Hearts have entered the fray now as they pipped Hibs to fourth place comfortably last season. Despite the significant rising challenge of the league, Scott is excited to test himself against the best sides in Scottish women’s football.

