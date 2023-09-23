All the latest news surrounding Hearts and Hibs as the two clubs prepare for Scottish Premiership action.

Hearts and Hibernian have put together mixed starts to the season so far.

Hearts have picked up seven points from their first five games, while Hibs have picked up only four, with the former in action against a strong-starting St Mirren this weekend, while the latter take on St Johnstone. St Mirren are one of only two teams to remain unbeaten at this stage, with Celtic currently leading the way by two points.

As the Scottish Premiership teams prepare to return to action, we have rounded up all the laest news surrounding the division.

Montgomery speaks

New Hibs boss Nick Montgomery is well versed on his new club and Easter Road.

“I’m big on visualisation. I had a look around the stadium and imagined the place rocking. I’ve seen clips on YouTube from big games when the fans are in full voice,” he has said.

“Sunshine on Leith? I’ve watched that numerous times. It makes the hairs stand up on the back of your neck. I’d love to see it in real life now. But you need to win some big games to get that and that’s what I aim to do.

“I know the words, yes. I’ll be joining in for sure .. even if I’ve not got a good voice! When I got the job I had a look, it’s a famous song and the Proclaimers are a famous band. They have great music and I’ve always been a fan.

“Actually seeing the fans singing the song and the players talking about it .. David Gray is on my staff and I’ve spoken to him about it as well. That must drive the boys on to win big games because it’s probably one of the most special songs in world football.”

Naismith on Gordon

Seven Naismith will be careful about Craig Gordon’s return from a serious leg break.

“He’s involved in some parts of training,” said the Hearts boss. “But he is just going through that period where he is building up his intensity, his minutes and what he’s doing.