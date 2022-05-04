The length of the deal has not been confirmed, but keeping hold of the talented 23-year-old is a boost for the club. The versatile academy graduate can operate in defence or midfield and has amassed 130 appearances to date.

Notley has also skippered Hibs on occasion this season and become a key player for Dean Gibson’s side and with big change coming for the team ahead of next season, is set to continue her influence in green and white.

Gibson explained: “Ellis emphasises what being a Hibs player is all about. It’s no secret how much we admire her firstly as a player, but more importantly as a person.

"If we build a team with the personality traits and ability of Ellis, we will do very well. It’s no coincidence she’s stepped up as captain a few times this season.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Ellis. She’s been through everything with this club, including coming through as an academy graduate to now be a key player in the most exciting part of the club's history.”

Notley added: “I’m delighted to sign a new contract, the way the club is moving and progressing is exciting and it’s something that I’m looking forward to.

“This season has been up and down at times, but I feel I’ve improved and progressed and I’ve held a starting position within the team which I can’t complain about. I’ve been here since I was 13 years old, it’s a good club to be a part of, and there’s a real family feel to it.

Ellis Notley has become a key player for Hibs. Picture: Craig Doyle / Hibernian Women

“It’s extremely exciting, knowing the way that the club is becoming integrated. It’s excellent and can only be positive for the future.”

Notley’s contract extension is the latest in a string of developments for the women’s team, with recent new deals confirmed for captain Joelle Murray, highly-rated Scotland defender Leah Eddie, and midfield duo Micky McAlonie and Shannon McGregor.