Captain and stalwart Joelle Murray has put pen to paper on a new deal while highly-rated midfielder Shannon McGregor, who has fought back twice from serious injury, has also extended her stay.

Confirmation of the pair pledging their futures to Hibs follows new deals for Scotland defender Leah Eddie and combative midfielder Micky McAlonie.

Speaking after signing the new deal, Murray said: “I’m absolutely delighted. I’ve been at the club for a number of years now, I’ve been on a journey and seen the progressions both on and off the pitch – it’s exciting.

"Hibs are an innovative club to be a part of and very much steeped in history.

"I’m a Hibee through and through so it was a no-brainer for me.”

Manager Dean Gibson added: “Joelle signing her new contract is one that has been agreed on merit and is not sentimental.

"Although, if there was ever a player who deserves to come on the journey with us next season, it’s Joelle.

Joelle Murray, left, and Shannon McGregor have signed new deals with Hibs Women

“She’s been a fantastic servant to this football club both on and off the pitch. I’m delighted she’s still in a position to continue her career in this exciting new era and in a way that is going to be hugely influential on the pitch.”

McGregor, who has been at the club since joining from Aberdeen in 2018, has been tipped for a Scotland call-up by the head coach.

"We are delighted that Shannon has re-signed on a long-term contract.

“It shows how serious we are as a club and the path we are going down; players of this ability don’t want to leave the club and now see it as the ideal place to continue their development.

“Shannon has more than deserved this opportunity. She is a player and person who has shown great mental strength to come back from the two serious injuries.

"Since her return, the form she has found is nothing short of remarkable. I’ve said this numerous times now, Shannon must be touching on a Scotland call-up.