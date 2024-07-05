Marvin Ekpiteta has signed a three-year deal with Hibernian. Pic: Alan Rennie

‘That’s where I learned to defend,’ says much-travelled new signing

No struggle, no progress. Words writ large across the sizeable forearm of Marvin Ekpiteta. But much more than some trite turn of phrase that looks good on a tattoo.

Inspired to have his personal mission statement committed to ink when he was rejected by Oxford United as a youngster, the towering central defender’s journey since that early setback has been nothing short of remarkable. When new Hibs boss David Gray talks about the importance of adding character to his squad, the 28-year-old is exactly what he has in mind.

A defender who says he learned how to dominate strikers while playing Sunday League football in North London at the age of 16. A talented youngster who refused to give up on his dream. He’s exactly what this team needs. The sort of warrior they’ve needed for a long time.

From non-league to the Scottish Premiership, with stints working in pubs, shops and – most of enjoyably of all – as a teaching assistant to top up his pay from part-time football, Ekpiteta hasn’t so much ascended the ladder as scrapped and battled for every inch of altitude gained. That has to count for something.

The former Chelmsford City, Witham Town, Concord Rangers, East Thurrock United, Leyton Orient and Blackpool player, sharing some details of a career like few others at this level of football, said: “I started playing non-league when I was about 18. I played Sunday League until I was 16 and then I went to an open trial at Oxford United for their college programme.

“I did that for a year, did really well, and got a scholarship after that. I was at Oxford United for three years when they were in League Two, doing a college course with them. They do sports science courses.

“But I didn’t get a professional contract, so I dropped back down to playing part-time in the National League South for about three and a half years. So I was playing part-time and working, and then got picked up by Leyton Orient when they were in the National League. They were full time and that was my first professional contract.”

Ekpiteta won promotion tot he Championship with Blackpool.

Diving a little deeper into his Sunday League background, Ekpiteta laughed as he admitted: “It was all I knew! I was playing with my friends and enjoying it. It was a local team, just around the corner - Broadwater United. They’re based in north London; Tottenham, which is where I’m from originally.

“I was just enjoying my football, playing with my friends, learning - and that’s where I learned how to defend properly, from grassroots. Looking back now, it was hugely helpful for my career.”

Balancing work and football was, Ekpiteta admits, never easy for someone who refused to believe that he’d ever be forced to give up on the ambition of playing full-time, the former Nigeria Under-20 international confessing: “I had so many different jobs. I couldn’t keep one longer than a couple of months because I just wanted to be a full-time footballer.

“Going to work was the last thing I wanted to do. I worked in retail, as a delivery driver, I worked in schools - that was probably the best job, working as a teaching assistant.

“I did some coaching, I worked in a bar - but it was always my goal to make it full-time. So I’d go to work in the morning and do my own training after, just to help me get back into full-time

“Coming from where I’ve come from, I’ve come a long way so it’s a massive achievement for me. I just want to show what I can do.”

‘I had to get out ...’

Revealing the story behind the tatt, the most eye-catching bit of artwork on a busy canvas covering both arms, Ekpiteta revealed: “It’s from when I got let go by Oxford, so I got it when I just turned 18. It’s kept me going. I just knew that I had to make it.

“I had to get out. I wasn’t happy with what I was doing, I didn’t know where I was going or where my life was going to go.

“Where I come from, it’s quite a rough area and I didn’t want to get involved or drop into anything I didn’t want to do. I just knew I had to stay focused and keep pushing. I was young but I knew I was good enough, so that kept me going.

“And seeing so many players move from non-league into the professional league around that time helped me keep the faith.

“I know the club did deep research on all the new players they’ve brought in this summer, so they know they’re not bringing in any characters who are going to hinder the group. I’m happy that they’re happy with my character and the way I carry myself and I know I’ll be a good asset for the team and the club.

