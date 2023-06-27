New Hibs signing explains how dynamic will work in three-way battle for starting XI spot

The 20-year-old became the club’s fifth signing of the transfer window and second custodian recruited this summer after Ghanaian international Jojo Wollacott was brought in on a three-year deal.

With club captain David Marshall the current holder of the gloves as last season’s No.1, it’s going to be tough for the inexperienced Pole to outfight his two new team-mates in pre-season and find himself between the sticks when the 2023/24 Premiership campaign gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Boruc insists the trio can all help each other become better players, and Hibs a better side, by pushing each other to be at their best as they each seek that spot in the starting XI.

Maksymilian Boruc alongside last season's No.1 David Marshall and goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden (right to left) during his trial period at Hibs in March earlier this year. Picture: SNS

“I’m really pleased to be here and looking forward to the challenge. It’s a great club with a great atmosphere and I can’t wait to get started,” he told Hibs TV.

“There’s only one spot in the starting XI and as a group we have to push each other. We all come from different areas, different countries, are at different ages, been on different paths, and had different moments, so we need to learn from each other.”

Regardless of whether he is playing in front or behind Marshall in the club’s goalkeeping depth chart, Boruc revealed the opportunity to continue learning from the former Cardiff City and Celtic goalkeeper was a driving factor behind his signing at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was here for two weeks in March and really enjoyed working with Stuart Garden – he’s a great goalkeeping coach. I was also working with David Marshall and Muz [Murray Johnson, who is on loan at Queen of the South], and we had a really good group. I always felt like I was learning something new, which is why I wanted to come back here,” he said.

“It’s the best opportunity for me, to learn off an experienced goalkeeper like David Marshall who has played at international level. I couldn’t imagine a better option for me to come to Scotland and learn from someone. We have good chemistry, and I just want to learn as much as I can from him.”

Message from the editor