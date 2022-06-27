New Hibs signing explains why he's a good fit for Scottish football

The 19-year-old made the switch to Easter Road earlier this summer after rejecting a contract offer to remain at Elland Road in favour of finding regular first-team football.

It’s a new adventure for Kenneh who has only known Leeds since his family came to the UK as Liberian refugees when the midfielder was just six years old.

Though he’s yet to play in a competitive top-flight fixture, having starred for Leeds’ under-23 side in the English development league, he reckons the style of football in the cinch Premiership suits him perfectly as he eagerly awaits battles with Hibs’ biggest rivals.

Nohan Kenneh moved to Hibs from Leeds United earlier this summer. Picture: Getty

"The best thing for me was to come and play,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I had a lot of offers, abroad as well, but in football terms Scotland is closer in style to England. I think physically and tactically I can get better.

"I'm really looking forward to the physicality. It's one of my attributes, I like to be physical. You want to test yourself against people stronger than you, that improves you as a player.

"This will be my first season, hopefully, in senior games. There could be big games – Rangers, Celtic, the Hearts derby game. That's amazing. Those games could only improve me.

"It wasn't daunting to leave home, it was just the right time to leave the family in a good spirit. It was time for me to become a man, learn how to cook, see how to live."

Message from the editor