New Hibs starting XI: How they could line up in 2023/24 after 6 summer signings

Potential starting XI against St Mirren on day one of new season – if key targets join other new signings

It has been a busy transfer window on the east side of Scotland’s capital thus far. While neighbours Hearts have yet to bring in any new faces, Hibs have recruited five players from elsewhere and tied up one of last season’s favourites on a permanent deal.

There is still more to be expected from Lee Johnson’s men between now and the season getting underway, such is the need for reinforcements as Hibs go in search of a third-place finish after ending up last campaign in fifth. As a result, there are other rumours flying around about players coming through the door at Easter Road.

Going by what we know so far and who else could be arriving, we’ve had a bash at guessing the Hibs line-up for the opening day of the new Scottish Premiership term against St Mirren at Easter Road. What do you think?

1 . GK - Jojo Wollacott The 26-year-old joined from Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal last week. After a poor finish to the season by David Marshall, fans will be hoping he's ready to come in right away. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2 . RB - Lewis Miller Is expected to start the season at right-back with Chris Cadden missing with an Achilles injury. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . DL - Jordan Obita The 29-year-old joined from Wycombe Wanderers last week on a two-year deal with a club-option for another. With loads of experience in the Championship and League One, the expectation is Hibs finally have the long-term successor to Lewis Stevenson on the left of defence. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4 . DRC - Will Fish Hibs have reportedly agreed a deal to bring the Manchester United loanee back to Easter Road for next season. After barely featuring at all in the first half of the season last term, the young centre-back finished the campaign very well. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales