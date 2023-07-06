News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: New dates added including Edinburgh
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Hibs boss Lee Johnson is reworking the first-team squad this summer. Picture: SNSHibs boss Lee Johnson is reworking the first-team squad this summer. Picture: SNS
Hibs boss Lee Johnson is reworking the first-team squad this summer. Picture: SNS

New Hibs starting XI: How they could line up in 2023/24 after 6 summer signings

Potential starting XI against St Mirren on day one of new season – if key targets join other new signings
Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST

It has been a busy transfer window on the east side of Scotland’s capital thus far. While neighbours Hearts have yet to bring in any new faces, Hibs have recruited five players from elsewhere and tied up one of last season’s favourites on a permanent deal.

There is still more to be expected from Lee Johnson’s men between now and the season getting underway, such is the need for reinforcements as Hibs go in search of a third-place finish after ending up last campaign in fifth. As a result, there are other rumours flying around about players coming through the door at Easter Road.

Going by what we know so far and who else could be arriving, we’ve had a bash at guessing the Hibs line-up for the opening day of the new Scottish Premiership term against St Mirren at Easter Road. What do you think?

The 26-year-old joined from Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal last week. After a poor finish to the season by David Marshall, fans will be hoping he's ready to come in right away.

1. GK - Jojo Wollacott

The 26-year-old joined from Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal last week. After a poor finish to the season by David Marshall, fans will be hoping he's ready to come in right away. Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Is expected to start the season at right-back with Chris Cadden missing with an Achilles injury.

2. RB - Lewis Miller

Is expected to start the season at right-back with Chris Cadden missing with an Achilles injury. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
The 29-year-old joined from Wycombe Wanderers last week on a two-year deal with a club-option for another. With loads of experience in the Championship and League One, the expectation is Hibs finally have the long-term successor to Lewis Stevenson on the left of defence.

3. DL - Jordan Obita

The 29-year-old joined from Wycombe Wanderers last week on a two-year deal with a club-option for another. With loads of experience in the Championship and League One, the expectation is Hibs finally have the long-term successor to Lewis Stevenson on the left of defence. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Hibs have reportedly agreed a deal to bring the Manchester United loanee back to Easter Road for next season. After barely featuring at all in the first half of the season last term, the young centre-back finished the campaign very well.

4. DRC - Will Fish

Hibs have reportedly agreed a deal to bring the Manchester United loanee back to Easter Road for next season. After barely featuring at all in the first half of the season last term, the young centre-back finished the campaign very well. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:St MirrenScotlandLee JohnsonScottish Premiership