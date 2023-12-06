New-look strike partnership for Hibs at Celtic Park, as Monty goes for speed

Boyle has a new partner up top.

Dylan Vente has dropped to the bench for tonight’s clash at Celtic Park, as Hibs look to unleash the pacey twin threat of Martin Boyle and Elie Youan against the reigning champions and Scottish Premiership leaders. Lewis Miller also returns to the starting XI after serving a one-game suspension, meaning Rory Whittaker can be given a rest following his weekend efforts in the win over Aberdeen.

Nick Montgomery’s men aim to become the first Scottish team to inflict a home defeat on the Hoops in almost three years. Hibs arrive on the back of a three-game winning run, looking to get a win at Celtic Park for the first time since early 2010.

Dutch striker Vente, who scored his first goal in ten games as Hibs beat the Dons 2-0 on Sunday, has been a virtual ever-present in the starting line-up under Montgomery. But the head coach has gone for an all-speed centre forward pairing, with Boyle – making his 300th appearance for the club – and Youan looking to hit the hosts on the break.