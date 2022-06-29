New signing Lewis Miller reveals why he U-turned on pre-contract deal to join Hibs

The right-back impressed at Central Coast Mariners for four years at the highest level of Australian football, which led to a place in his country’s under-23 side the ‘Olyroos’.

With his deal up in the summer, he agreed to join Macarthur prior interest from Hibs. Once it became apparent he could fulfil a lifelong ambition by playing in European football he knew that’s where his heart was set. Hibs paid an undisclosed fee to Macarthur to release him before he’d played a single game for the South Western Sydney outfit.

Speaking to Hibs TV, Miller outlined his excitement around moving to Scotland and why he thinks he’ll thrive in the SPFL style of football.

Lewis Miller moved to Hibs earlier this summer despite signing a pre-contract with McArthur. Picture: Getty

“I’d signed a pre-contract with another Australian A-League club, but my goal was to come overseas,” he said. “Scotland is a great league: very physical, very aggressive. I’ve watched a lot of highlights from last season. I love the way they play and when a high profile club like Hibs come along it’s hard to say no.

“As soon as I got that first professional contract I knew this was for me. I just wanted to push myself to the limit and see how high I could go in football and hopefully play in some of the best leagues in the world.

“I’m a physical, aggressive full-back who likes to bomb on and get forward. I can do my defensive job, if required. I just want to help this team win and will do whatever is required.”

