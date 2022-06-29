New signing reveals 'lively' Hibs roommates who've helped him settle during gruelling pre-season camp

The Australian has joined up with his new club at their pre-season training camp in Portugal after making the switch from Macarthur in the A-League earlier this summer.

Hibs represent the first move abroad for the Aussie under-23 international, who has always harboured an ambition to play overseas.

Though it’s quite a daunting environment to walk into, Miller reports he’s already been made to feel like one of the group as the players work to get ready in time for the new season kicking off next month.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right-back Lewis Miller signed for Hibs from Macarthur in Australia earlier this summer. Picture: Getty

"I already feel I’ve gelled with most of the boys here. They’re a good group and I’m just looking forward to the season,” he told Hibs TV.

“I’m rooming with three other boys [Ryan Porteous, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet] which makes things easier. A lively bunch to say the least!

“Everyone has just been so respectful and know exactly what they want from me and how to push me to reach my limits.

"I’m really excited to be in such a high profile club.”

The 21-year-old has been put through his paces along with the rest of the squad as Lee Johnson has put in place a gruelling, three-a-day training programme to get his players as fit as possible for the start of the new campaign.

But Miller, who played for the Olyroos after the conclusion of the A-League season, swears the squad are ready to do everything that is asked of them by the new manager.

"We’ve been training three times a day. It’s tough on the body but, at the end of the day, we’re footballers. That’s what we’re paid for,” he said. “Individually we’re all athletes and capable of doing three, or more if we have to.

“I didn’t get much holidays this month. After coming back from the tournament I was feeling quite fresh despite how many games I played. Coming back into it I’m switched on and ready to go.

"Everyone is fighting for a spot here and that’s what makes a team successful. We’re all fighting for the same goal, which is to win games, but we want that starting spot, that starting shirt.”

Message from the editor