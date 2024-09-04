Miller (left) was looking to make amends for a tough Asian Cup campaign. | AFP via Getty Images

Socceroos defender to stay in Oz - with outside chance of making second World Cup tie

Hibs regular Lewis Miller’s dream of a Socceroos comeback has been hit by injury – after a niggling knee injury “blew up” on the 24-hour journey to Gold Coast. Aussie head coach Graham Arnold revealed at his press conference early this morning, UK time, that the right back would not be facing Bahrain at home this week.

But it emerged this afternoon that Miller could still be fit for next week’s trip to play Indonesia in Jakarta – after Hibs agreed to let him say with the Football Australia medical team for treatment and further assessment.

Miller had spoken with pride about his recall to the national side, with the rampaging full-back hoping to gain some redemption after a mentally scarring Asian Cup experience in the green-and-gold jersey last season. The 24-year-old, virtually an ever-present starter under new Hibs boss David Gray, told The Evening News: “I’m ready and determined to redeem myself, put it all right. And I do that by ignoring the past and focusing on what is in front of me.”

That hope was undermined soon after touching down back home, Arnold explaining: “Yeah look, I’ll be straight up with you. Lewis Miller has got a bit of a knee issue.

“It blew up a little bit on the flight across. So he’s out. This is what happens in international football, which is why the last weekend is always stressful for myself, waiting for the boys to get the tick and come over.”

Hibs have agreed to let Miller remain with the Socceroos medical staff, who have told the club that there is an outside chance of playing against Indonesia next week. The alternative was to fly him home immediately, risking further inflammation on a long-haul flight, just to get the player assessed by Hibs’ own physios.