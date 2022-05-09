Next Hibs manager: Derek McInnes 'ruled out' as candidates prepare for final interviews

Easter Road chiefs have remained tight-lipped over the potential identity of the club’s 36th permanent manager but a host of names have been linked with the vacancy since Maloney was relieved of his duties on April 19.

One man who isn’t in the running is Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes, despite the former Aberdeen boss being hot favourite with the bookies. It is understood that the club has not held talks with the 50-year-old, despite his profile appearing to fit the one favoured by club chiefs as they prioritise an experienced pair of hands to take the reins.

Former Sunderland boss Roy Keane and ex-Derby manager Phillip Cocu signalled an interest in the role as did Henning Berg – who has managed in England, Poland, Hungary, Norway, and Cyprus – and Everton coach Paul Clement, who has coaching experience from spells at Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and PSG and worked with Hibs Academy chief Steve Kean at Blackburn.

Michael Appleton, who was primed to take over in the wake of Neil Lennon’s exit in 2019 before talks dramatically broke down at the eleventh hour and Paul Heckingbottom was appointed, has once again been linked with the position following his recent departure from Lincoln City.

Hibs owner Ron Gordon arrived back in Scotland at the weekend and took in the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen. Gordon will lead the interviews along with chief executive Ben Kensell, supported by selected members of the Easter Road board, starting later this week.