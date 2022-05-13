The 34-year-old was installed as interim manager for a second time in April, following the sacking of Shaun Maloney.

He had earlier taken temporary charge of the team in the wake of Jack Ross’ exit in December.

Gray, who is in his first year of full-time coaching, said he would be ‘delighted’ to remain at the club for as long as possible.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I don’t know what’s happening moving forward, from my own personal situation,” he revealed.

“I love working for the club and am really privileged to be in this position. I would be delighted to stay here for as long as I can.

“I knew I was doing the job until the end of the season, and you can only worry about things you can affect.”

Gray was brought onto the coaching staff by Ross and kept his role under Maloney, but is braced for things changing in the summer, with Hibs on the hunt for a new permanent manager.

David Gray takes training at HTC ahead of Hibs' final game of the season against St Johnstone

“Until someone tells me differently I'm going to try my best every single time I come in here to try to improve the group and myself, reflect on this period I've had which is twice now in this position, reflect on how and what I do differently, and how I can improve on it,” he explained.

“If it changes between now and the start of next season then I'll just have to deal with it accordingly.

“As far as I'm concerned, until someone tells me differently, I'm not going to worry about things I can't affect.”

Jon Dahl Tomasson is the latest name to be linked with the managerial vacancy, with an appointment likely next week.

“I'll always have my opinion on the group and on how I think it should be done, but my opinion is almost irrelevant at the moment,” Gray continued.