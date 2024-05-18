Next Hibs manager odds: 6 SPFL gaffers turn possible candidates alongside Bournemouth coach + ex-Celtic boss

Hibs are on the lookout for a new manager and the latest odds provide a peek at possible candidates.

Hibs are hunting a new head coach and who gets the job next is a topic of hot debate.

Nick Montgomery has been sacked after less than a year at the helm, with new sporting director Malky Mackay part of the process to find his replacement. Minority investor Bill Foley’s Black Knights group will also likely have some opinions as Hibs look to the future after a tough season.

Interim manager David Gray has impressed in his previous caretaker stints and a 3-0 midweek win over Motherwell did his chances, should he want the gig longer term, no harm.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has been a popular shout, as have the likes of Stephen Robinson and Alex Neil. The odds market as of Friday from McBookie throws up 15 possible contenders for the job, including a former Celtic boss, a coach at Foley-owned Bournemouth and six men currently managers of other SPFL sides.

Here’s who’s listed in new odds surrounding the vacant Hibs post.

2/1

1. David Gray

2/1 Photo: SNS

4/1

2. Derek McInnes

4/1

7/1

3. Scot Gemmill

7/1 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

8/1

4. Ian Murray

8/1 Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

