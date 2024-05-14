Next Hibs manager odds: Early contenders emerge including ex Chelsea, Bournemouth & Celtic bosses

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 14th May 2024, 11:32 BST

The Easter Road club have sacked Nick Montgomery and the bookmakers have released their list of the early frontrunners for the vacancy.

Hibs fans woke up to the news this morning that Nick Montgomery had been removed from his position as head coach at Easter Road.

With the club now once again looking for a new manager, bookmakers have already drawn up a list of potential contenders to replace the Englishman. Among those include former Hibs players and bosses as well as coaches with plenty of experience in Scotland and in England.

An early favourite has also emerged with the oddsmakers. Here, via Scottish bookmakers McBookie.com, is the first market and early favourites to replace Monty and become the next Hibs manager.

25/1

1. David Moyes

25/1

20/1

2. Frank Lampard

20/1

20/1

3. Michael Beale

20/1

20/1

4. Rhys McCabe

20/1

