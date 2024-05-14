Hibs fans woke up to the news this morning that Nick Montgomery had been removed from his position as head coach at Easter Road.

With the club now once again looking for a new manager, bookmakers have already drawn up a list of potential contenders to replace the Englishman. Among those include former Hibs players and bosses as well as coaches with plenty of experience in Scotland and in England.

An early favourite has also emerged with the oddsmakers. Here, via Scottish bookmakers McBookie.com, is the first market and early favourites to replace Monty and become the next Hibs manager.