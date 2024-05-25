Hibs’ new head coach hunt is continuing after the sacking of Nick Montgomery earlier this month.

With Black Knights influence through new minority investor Bill Foley and sporting director Malky Mackay, the Premiership club are looking for a leader who can deliver consistent success to Easter Road. David Gray has been caretaker manager again and has now hidden from aspirations of a permanent role.

Derek McInnes was one popular candidate amongst fans but he has signed a new deal with Kilmarnock this week. And another in Stephen Robinson also is fully focused on his task at St Mirren, with both dropping out of the bookmakers thinking.

New names have emerged though in the latest odds provided by McBookie, including a Man Utd hero and former coach at West Ham. Easter Road favourites are also in the mix.