The caretaker-boss led the Capital club to victory over St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday as he got his second interim spell in charge of the team off to a winning start, thanks to Ewan Henderson’s first goal for the side.

The former Hibs captain took temporary charge when Jack Ross was relieved of his duties in December and again stepped into the breach after Shaun Maloney was sacked earlier this week.

“Yeah, that’s definitely there,” Newell said, when asked if Gray was ready for the step up to management after his first season as a coach.

“As a person, that man-management is where he will be really good. He will be a manager in the future and I think he wants to be and he has the personality to do that.

"He is a good guy, he has good man-management skills and he has worked under two different managers already this season and will have learned a lot so I think that going forward in the game, coaching-wise, he will do very well.”

A Hibs legend ‘with or without cup final goal’

Newell believes the respect afforded to Gray by the dressing room is a clear sign of his standing at the club he has served for eight years as player, captain, coach, and caretaker manager and regardless of the outcome of the club’s managerial search, the 2016 Scottish Cup final hero will retain the support of players and staff.

“Dave is a legend at this club and would have been a legend even without that goal because he has been here that long and has so much respect from the players and everyone at the club,” Newell added.

"He is a great guy so whatever the club wish to do is up to them but the players would be behind him.

"He has transitioned from everyone’s team-mate and everyone’s captain, to a coach and he has done it very well.

"I am sure he has learned a lot this year, to be honest, so whatever the club decide to do with that, whether they go with him or not, Dave will have all of our backing.”