Next Hibs manager: Roy Keane latest as club's longlist of candidates begins to take shape

The Irishman hasn’t led a club in his own right since leaving Ipswich in 2011, although he has served as assistant boss to Martin O’Neill with the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest, and Paul Lambert as Aston Villa.

The 50-year-old is best known now for his work as a pundit with Sky Sports but came close to rejoining Sunderland earlier this year before Alex Neil was appointed.

He remains keen to get back in the dugout, saying in the aftermath of talks with the Black Cats breaking down that ‘the deal has to be right for everyone...the right challenge, the right contract’.

However, the Hibs hierarchy are still finalising their longlist of candidates following a number of applications and expressions of interest and are not yet in a position to hold discussions with individuals eyeing the Easter Road hotseat – including Keane.

The search process is still very much in its early days and the Hibs board, led by owner Ron Gordon and chief executive Ben Kensell, is only too aware of the importance of identifying the right figure to take the club forwards on the park following the risky call in appointing Shaun Maloney which ultimately failed, with the 39-year-old relieved of his duties after just 19 games in charge.

Hibs will take time to highlight stand-out candidates and compile a shortlist before holding formal talks.

With interim boss David Gray tasked with leading the club until the end of the season, there is no rush in identifying Maloney’s successor.