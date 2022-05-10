Next Hibs manager: Tony Mowbray drops next job hint amid Karl Robinson links

Karl Robinson, left, and Tony Mowbray, right, have both been linked with the role. David Gray, centre, is in interim charge until the end of the season. Pictures: Getty Images / SNS Group

The 58-year-old took charge of Hibs between 2004 and 2006, before going onto have stints with West Brom, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Coventry, and Blackburn Rovers.

He is set to leave Ewood Park this summer but the former Hoops captain cooled talk of a stunning return to Scotland.

"I have done the pinnacle of Scottish football, it didn’t work out for me,” Mowbray told Lancashire Live.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think a club that is ambitious, a club that wants to get to the Premier League – a challenge to get to the Premier League in the hugely competitive division [the Championship] is would be an ideal situation for me.

Mogga has also been linked with the Hartlepool United vacancy along with former Hibs assistant boss Robbie Stockdale, currently manager at Rochdale.

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has also been linked with the vacancy but the noises coming out of the Kassam Stadium are that the 41-year-old, who is under contract with the club until 2024, is committed to the Yellows, having led them to eighth in League One this season and it is understood he hasn’t made the Easter Road side’s shortlist.

Queen’s Park Rangers were said to be interested in Robinson while he was linked with Bournemouth, Birmingham, and West Brom early last year.