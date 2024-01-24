Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nick Montgomery was left to rue a host of missed opportunities after Hibs slipped to a disappointing 3-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at home to Rangers on Wednesday night.

In their first league match since the two-week winter break, the Easter Road side found themselves on the back foot after first-half goals from Ridvan Yilmaz and Todd Cantwell had the visitors in control at the break.

The hosts carved out several chances of their own with Elie Youan heading a glorious chance wide of the target before debutant Myziane Maolida was thwarted by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland from close range.

Hibernian's Elie Youan directs a header on target against Rangers

Substitute Emiliano Marcondes - signed on loan from AFC Bournemouth earlier this week - also tested Butland in the visitors goal but Cyriel Dessers killed the contest with a clever reverse finish to ensure the Ibrox side notched a fifth straight victory over Hibs.

The Leith club are now without a league win over Rangers in 21 meetings, but remain in sixth place in the table. A frustrated Montgomery said: "It's a disappointing result against quality opposition. What you can't do is give away poor goals and I thought the first goal was totally avoidable. The second goal is a good strike, but before that Elie has a great chance early in the chance.

"We had one or two chances and possibly could've had a penalty. Dylan Vente is getting pulled, the ball hits a defender on the hand. There the moments that change the game and we had two massive moments in the second half. Myziane has a chance from six yards, it's a top save from the goalkeeper. If that goes in at 2-1, the crowds lifts and I'm pretty sure we could've got back into the game.

"Emiliano then comes on and forces the keeper into another great save but if you don't take your chances then you're going to end up chasing the game and you can't do that against a team like Rangers.

"The boys came in disappointed at half-time, the firstly 20 minutes was sloppy from both teams. There were a lot of turnovers and the game probably lacked a bit of quality. There's been a two-week break and without real competitive games plus we've got four players away on international duty and five long-term injures, that tells you where we're at right now.