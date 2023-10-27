Nick Montgomery talks Hibs team news v Celtic and we predict the line up for the Scottish Premiership clash at Easter Road

Nick Montgomery insists the budget gap between Celtic and his Hibs team shouldn’t make tomorrow’s Easter Road clash a pressure-free game for the hosts, as he looks to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Ibrox.

Montgomery, who has no new injury concerns ahead of the champions’ visit, said: “I don’t think there’s ever a free hit. Money has never won a game of football, although it does provide you with a big squad and quality. But there’s no such thing as a free hit. I believe we will be able to compete – and play the way we want to play. The team is still evolving and still developing. There are going to be ups and downs.

“The league table shows Celtic are the best team in the league. They’re a fantastic team. As a team, we’ve all got to be at our best. Myself, the coaches, the analysis guys, the players – and not just for 50 per cent or 75 per cent of the game. Everybody is fighting for a place. I will pick the team tomorrow.”

Here we have a look at how Hibs might line up:

