Nick Montgomery gives Hibs warning v Celtic - and predicted line up revealed

Nick Montgomery talks Hibs team news v Celtic and we predict the line up for the Scottish Premiership clash at Easter Road

By John Greechan
Published 27th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 18:12 BST

Nick Montgomery insists the budget gap between Celtic and his Hibs team shouldn’t make tomorrow’s Easter Road clash a pressure-free game for the hosts, as he looks to bounce back from a heavy defeat at Ibrox.

Montgomery, who has no new injury concerns ahead of the champions’ visit, said: “I don’t think there’s ever a free hit. Money has never won a game of football, although it does provide you with a big squad and quality. But there’s no such thing as a free hit. I believe we will be able to compete – and play the way we want to play. The team is still evolving and still developing. There are going to be ups and downs.

“The league table shows Celtic are the best team in the league. They’re a fantastic team. As a team, we’ve all got to be at our best. Myself, the coaches, the analysis guys, the players – and not just for 50 per cent or 75 per cent of the game. Everybody is fighting for a place. I will pick the team tomorrow.”

Here we have a look at how Hibs might line up:

Montgomery aiming to upset champions.

Manager Nick Montgomery

Montgomery aiming to upset champions.

An ever present under Montgomery.

GK David Marshall

An ever present under Montgomery.

Has emerged as key figure for Hibs.

RB Lewis Miller

Has emerged as key figure for Hibs.

Looking to bounce back from torrid day at Ibrox.

CB Will Fish

Looking to bounce back from torrid day at Ibrox.

