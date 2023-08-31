News you can trust since 1873
Nick Montgomery keen on Hibs job as Central Coast Mariners boss makes contact with Easter Road chiefs

Nick Montgomery has thrown his hat into the ring for the Hibs job.
By Patrick McPartlin
Published 31st Aug 2023, 22:30 BST

The Central Coast Mariners boss was a 10/1 shot just three days ago, but is now the favourite with some bookmakers to succeed Lee Johnson, who was relieved of his duties on Sunday just hours after the 3-2 home defeat by Livingston.

Montgomery, a former Scotland Under-21 cap, has made contact with the Easter Road side to signal his interest in the role and could be included on the shortlist of candidates, which is set to be finalised over the weekend.

The Leeds-born 41-year-old spent most of his playing career with Sheffield United and the Mariners, having a brief loan spell with Millwall, and eventually winding down his career with Wollongong Wolves. He returned to Mariners as head of first-team football before serving as assistant to Mike Mulvey and Alen Stajcic, eventually taking the reins himself in July 2021. So far he has taken charge of 60 games, winning 30, drawing 11, and losing 19.

Central Coast Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery has signalled his interest in the Hibs job. Picture: Daniel Pockett / Getty ImagesCentral Coast Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery has signalled his interest in the Hibs job. Picture: Daniel Pockett / Getty Images
Montgomery, who was linked with the Motherwell job before they appointed Steven Hammell, has been hailed for transforming the Coasties while working with a relatively modest budget compared to some of their league rivals.

His work has not gone unnoticed around the world, with Mariners owner Richard Peil predicting that he could one day manage in the Premier League in England. There are thought to be two English Championship clubs who are keeping tabs on Montgomery, who led the Mariners to A-League Men’s Championship glory in the 2022/23 season with former Hibs striker Jason Cummings netting a hat-trick.

Ex-Easter Road boss Neil Lennon has also expressed his desire for a second crack at the position, admitting that he would be ‘interested in having a conversation’ while St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is also among the favourites. Ross County manager Malky MacKay, Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown, and Steve Evans of Stevenage have also been mentioned but the odds of Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes swapping Ayrshire for Edinburgh are lengthening all the time.

Australia national team boss Graham Arnold has also been credited with an interest in the position but there hasn’t been any contact with the Socceroos manager, who was previously linked with the role in January 2019 after Lennon had departed.

