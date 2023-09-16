Nick Montgomery’s first team selection - the ins and outs

Changes in defence and up top for Hibs manager’s first game

New Hibs boss Nick Montgomery has picked two strikers – and dropped veteran defender Paul Hanlon – for his first match in charge.

Christian Doidge and Dylan Vente will spearhead the attack at Rugby Park this afternoon, as the 41-year-old former Central Coast Mariners head coach looks to make a winning start.

Adam Le Fondre has been edged out for a place in the starting XI, while Josh Campbell - who started in the No.10 position as caretaker David Gray masterminded a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie just before the break – also drops to the bench.

Montgomery, installed as the successor to axed Lee Johnson on Monday, has also drafted Rocky Bushiri into the starting XI, with the central defender forcing long-serving Hanlon onto the bench.

Against a Kilmarnock team who have already beaten both Rangers and Celtic on home turf this season, Hibs will be looking for only their second Scottish Premiership win of the season.

The selection of two strikers may mean Montgomery going for the straight-up 4-4-2 formation he used to such good effect in leading Central Coast to an unlikely A-League triumph.