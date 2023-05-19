Nine famous Hibs fans from musicians and actors to world champion sportsmen- gallery
You will have no doubt seen one or two of these famous faces taking in the action at Easter Road over the years.
Edinburgh has produced more than its fair share of celebrities, notable names and world class athletes throughout history and many of them have never hidden their allegiances when it comes to which side of the city their football allegiances lie.
Although Hearts may have the likes of Sir Chris Hoy and Stephen Hendry among their famous fans there are also plenty of big name Hibees’ supporters. They include several high profile sportsmen as well as some of the greatest Scottish musicians ever and a few notable actors.
Here is a list of ten famous Hibs supporters including world champion sportspeople, actors, politicians and more: