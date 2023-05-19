You will have no doubt seen one or two of these famous faces taking in the action at Easter Road over the years.

Edinburgh has produced more than its fair share of celebrities, notable names and world class athletes throughout history and many of them have never hidden their allegiances when it comes to which side of the city their football allegiances lie.

Although Hearts may have the likes of Sir Chris Hoy and Stephen Hendry among their famous fans there are also plenty of big name Hibees’ supporters. They include several high profile sportsmen as well as some of the greatest Scottish musicians ever and a few notable actors.

Here is a list of ten famous Hibs supporters including world champion sportspeople, actors, politicians and more:

1 . The Proclaimers Craig and Charlie Reid are probably the two men most commonly associated with the term 'famous Hibs fans' and of course sang Easter Road anthem Sunshine on Leith

2 . Dougray Scott The Glenrothes born Hollywood star is a life long Hibee through an unlce who previously worked as a scout at Easter Road

3 . Andy Murray One of the modern day greats of Scottish sport is a Hibs fan despite being born in Glasgow as his Grandad, Roy Erskine, played for the club

4 . Jamie Murray The Proclaimers are not the only famous siblings who support the Hibees and Andy's brother Jamie, a successful tennis star in his own right, is also a fan