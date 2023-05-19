News you can trust since 1873
Nine famous Hibs fans from musicians and actors to world champion sportsmen- gallery

You will have no doubt seen one or two of these famous faces taking in the action at Easter Road over the years.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 19th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Edinburgh has produced more than its fair share of celebrities, notable names and world class athletes throughout history and many of them have never hidden their allegiances when it comes to which side of the city their football allegiances lie.

Although Hearts may have the likes of Sir Chris Hoy and Stephen Hendry among their famous fans there are also plenty of big name Hibees’ supporters. They include several high profile sportsmen as well as some of the greatest Scottish musicians ever and a few notable actors.

Here is a list of ten famous Hibs supporters including world champion sportspeople, actors, politicians and more:

1. The Proclaimers

Craig and Charlie Reid are probably the two men most commonly associated with the term ‘famous Hibs fans’ and of course sang Easter Road anthem Sunshine on Leith

2. Dougray Scott

The Glenrothes born Hollywood star is a life long Hibee through an unlce who previously worked as a scout at Easter Road

3. Andy Murray

One of the modern day greats of Scottish sport is a Hibs fan despite being born in Glasgow as his Grandad, Roy Erskine, played for the club

4. Jamie Murray

The Proclaimers are not the only famous siblings who support the Hibees and Andy’s brother Jamie, a successful tennis star in his own right, is also a fan

