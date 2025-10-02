In a match that means everything to both sets of the divide, both Hearts and Hibs will fancy their chances on Saturday afternoon.

While Hearts may boast a better league position, it is Hibernian who hold the bragging rights in the Edinburgh Derby. The Hibees have won the last two grudge matches at Tynecastle and Easter road respectively, as David Gray looks to make it a hat-trick. However, with the Jambos current form, Derek McInnes’ side are completely different team to what they were last season.