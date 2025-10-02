Nine most memorable Hibs Edinburgh Derby wins: From eight-goal thrillers to Tynecastle drubbings

Published 2nd Oct 2025

Hibs face Hearts at Tynecastle in the first Edinburgh Derby of the season on Saturday afternoon

In a match that means everything to both sets of the divide, both Hearts and Hibs will fancy their chances on Saturday afternoon.

While Hearts may boast a better league position, it is Hibernian who hold the bragging rights in the Edinburgh Derby. The Hibees have won the last two grudge matches at Tynecastle and Easter road respectively, as David Gray looks to make it a hat-trick. However, with the Jambos current form, Derek McInnes’ side are completely different team to what they were last season.

From Mixu Paatelainen’s heroics, to Jack Iredale’s recent wonderstriker, the match has produced some memorable moments for Hibees fans over the years. Here’s a look at nine of them:

1. Hearts 1-2 Hibs (26/12/24)

After two own goals from Rocky Bushiri and Kye Rowles, Dwight Gayle's composed finish from a Nicky Cadden cross gave Hibs three points the last time the sides faced at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

Kevin Nisbet got the only goal of a memorable game at Easter Road in what was a crucial Derby day victory after Hearts went nine games unbeaten in the fixture.

2. Hibs 1-0 Hearts (15/04/23)

Kevin Nisbet got the only goal of a memorable game at Easter Road in what was a crucial Derby day victory after Hearts went nine games unbeaten in the fixture. | SNS Group

Is there anything sweeter than getting one over your rivals on their own patch? A Martin Boyle brace on Boxing Day gave The Hibees fans a Christmas to remember

3. Hearts 0-2 Hibs (26/12/19)

Is there anything sweeter than getting one over your rivals on their own patch? A Martin Boyle brace on Boxing Day gave The Hibees fans a Christmas to remember | SNS Group

Hibs have the current Edinburgh Derby bragging rights, as Jack Iredale's screamer was the difference the last time the sides met.

4. Hibs 2-1 Hearts (02/03/25)

Hibs have the current Edinburgh Derby bragging rights, as Jack Iredale's screamer was the difference the last time the sides met. | SNS Group

