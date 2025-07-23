Hibs are on their travels as they get set to face FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round.

Head coach David Gray is hoping for a positive result that sets them up nicely for a return leg at Easter Road in just over a week. Wing-back Chris Cadden said ahead of this clash: “ We're looking forward to the challenge, obviously away leg first, it'll be tough. We're under no illusions about how tough it's going to be and the pedigree they've got, but we need to be the best version of ourselves to go and beat them.

“I look around at our squad it's top quality, the additions have been really good, settled in really well and yes, obviously a positive season last season, so we need to keep on rolling with that and add quality, which I think we've done.“The squad depth we've got is really good, you can see the level in training as well.

“It’s a massive game and it's the rewards of how well we've done last year, so first of all we'll go and enjoy it, take the challenge on head on and go and be the best versions of ourselves which we can be. We know it will be tough, but we're a good team as well, we know that and we're third place in the league for that reason, so we need to remember that and keep going.”

Here are some of the best images as the team left from Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday morning.

