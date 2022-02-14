Kevin Nisbet hopes Arbroath goal can kickstart Hibs form and earn him Scotland recall

The 24-year-old’s only other strike this calendar year came in the last round of the Scottish Cup against Cove Rangers but his performances have won plaudits from manager Shaun Maloney and the Easter Road boss praised his display at Gayfield on Sunday.

Nisbet has ten caps for Scotland but knows if he wants to add to that tally he has to be producing the goods for Hibs to ensure Steve Clarke doesn’t look elsewhere for firepower.

“For me to get on to the international stage I need to be scoring goals and putting in performances,” he said after the fifth-round victory.

Kevin Nisbet applauds the Hibs fans after being substituted during the 3-1 Scottish Cup win against Arbroath

"Hopefully Sunday will go a long way for me doing that.”

Nisbet hasn’t had much luck in front of goal in recent games but has remained positive and his performances have suggested the goals would soon be flowing again.

Against the Red Lichties he had two chances ruled out for offside and forced Derek Gaston into two good saves before eventually netting after 71 minutes with a well-taken angled finish – and he might have had a second had he been more selfish late on.

"I wasn’t worried about my performance but it was more about getting a goal. Previously, in our last few games, I had put in the performances but hadn’t been scoring,” he explained.

“It was all about the goal and I got that. I scored against Cove as well and hopefully I can score in the next round too.”

