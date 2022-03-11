Kevin Nisbet sends message to fans as Hibs striker undergoes surgery on ACL injury

The Scotland internationalist travelled to England earlier this week after sustaining damage to his ACL during the goalless draw with Celtic.

Manager Shaun Maloney said prior to Nisbet’s trip to the English capital that he feared the former Dunfermline striker could be sidelined for some time.

But Nisbet, who wrote on social media that the operation had been a success, is already fully focused on making a comeback for both club and country.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Nisbet has vowed to come back better and stronger for both Hibs and Scotland

With Scotland hoping to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the forward has an outside chance of featuring if his recovery progresses well.

Writing on Instagram, the 24-year-old said: “Just returning from London where top knee specialist Andy Williams operated on my left knee.

"He’s delighted with the way the op went and is sure I’ll be back stronger and better than ever. I’d like to thank him and his team for looking after me so well and also Hibs for acting so quickly.

"It’s a massive disappointment that I won’t be able to help the manager and my team-mates in the final matches of this season but I know they’ll do everything possible to make sure our fans have something to celebrate.

"I’m in a bit of pain, which is to be expected, but I’m already focused on what needs to be done during rehabilitation. I can assure everyone that I will be back as quickly as possible and ready to do my best for both Hibs and Scotland.”

Message from the editor