'No budget' for January recruits without moving players on - Hibs boss

Montgomery and director of football Brian McDermott are in constant talks about strengthening squad.

Hibs don’t have the spare cash needed to fund a January signing spree, according to manager Nick Montgomery.

But he believes the Easter Road board will allow him to recruit – if he can shift players out first.

Talks between Hibs and American billionaire Bill Foley, who has offered to buy a minority stake in Scottish Premiership outfit, are believed to be progressing well. But the gaffer is still working to the current financial plan for the season.

“We are a club that is looking - but we also understand we don’t have a budget to go out and sign players,” said Montgomery.

“Maybe one or two players will leave, who knows? That’s football.

“Sometimes you lose a couple of players and that’s when you react and bring a couple in.

“So we’re always looking at players for the future who we feel can come to Hibs and improve the club.

“Maybe it’s in January or at the end of the season. But we are definitely always on the lookout for anything that can improve the squad.”

Although Hibs sold Kevin Nisbet to Millwall for around £2 million in the summer, over £1.5 million of that was reinvested in transfer fees for Dylan Vente, Elie Youan and Dylan Levitt.

Montgomery pointed out: “Look, it’s simple maths. If the budget has been spent then yeah, you have to move players out to bring others in.

“Or players get transferred and no doubt, from speaking to the ownership, if that happens, they are more than happy for a portion of that to come back into improving the squad and filling gaps we need.

“I suppose every club is always looking at how they can improve the squad and where you are light on bodies.

“We have long term injuries, where we can’t really put a date on when they will return.