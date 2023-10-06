‘No need for touchline scraps’ - Hibs boss calls for cool heads on derby day

News you can trust since 1873
By John Greechan
Published 6th Oct 2023, 22:30 BST
Hibs boss Nick Montgomery says the first Edinburgh derby of the season should be settled by cool heads on the pitch – not rammies on the touchline.

And he’s expressed bemusement over a lack of TV interest in one of Scotland’s flagship fixtures.

Monty, aware that predecessor Lee Johnson and opposite number Steven Naismith sparked a technical area melee the last time Hibs visited Tynecastle, is relaxed about facing a hostile atmosphere in Gorgie.

And, asked about the chances of getting into a row with his famously feisty Hearts counterpart, the Yorkshireman declared: "Everyone who knows me knows I love a challenge, the battle - but I’ve got a lot of respect for him, he’s had a fantastic career. It’s irrelevant what happened last season ...

“He is the manager of a big club now and he is passionate as well. I know that he is a winner - and I’m a winner as well.

Nick Montgomery at training ahead of Tynecastle testNick Montgomery at training ahead of Tynecastle test
Nick Montgomery at training ahead of Tynecastle test

“The game is ultimately going to be decided on the field, not by having an argument in the dugout.

“Sometimes you just can’t help it and emotions take over. Sometimes something that is said winds you up.

“I’m sure we will try to be respectful for everybody. The game is the most important thing, not the two benches.

“There’s sometimes a little bit of nipping between benches and stuff - but I try not to get caught up in it.

“Sometimes it’s the coaching staff I have to tell to be quiet and sit down! But everybody is passionate.

“It’s about keeping cool heads and making sure we concentrate on the game.”

Addressing the need for his players to retain their focus amid the mayhem, Montgomery said: “It’s about making sure we concentrate on ourselves and don’t get too carried away of the emotion of it being a derby.

“It’s a battle, and they are battling for three points and the fans’ bragging rights, so obviously there is a bit extra.

“It’s a definitely a case of staying calm and making sure that emotion doesn’t go on to the pitch - as we’ve seen in many derbies over the road.”

There is no legal way for Hibs or Hearts fans in the UK to watch the first derby of season 2023-24, a fact that left former Central Coast Mariners boss Montgomery scratching his head in disbelief.

He said: “I can’t understand why this wouldn’t be on the telly.

“It’s definitely disappointing for us as a club. I’m sure Hearts are the same and for the supporters. It’s definitely surprising.

“Every game in Australia is televised. There would be a lot of build-up going into it. I’m surprised it’s not on TV. A lot of people are going to miss out.”

