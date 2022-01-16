No new bid for Martin Boyle but Hibs braced for improved offer from Saudi club

Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly are expected to return with another bid for the Australian international after their previous offers, the latest reported as being around £2 million, were rejected by the Easter Road club.

Rumours swirled on Saturday evening that a bid for the 28-year-old had already been accepted but Hibs have since denied this. They have, however, been made aware that Al-Faisaly haven’t given up hopes of signing Boyle despite reports linking them with a move for Brazilian winger Rossi.

Boyle recently met with owner Ron Gordon and chief executive Ben Kensell after the Saudi side made it known they would be prepared to offer him a £29,000-a-week deal.

Saudi club Al-Faisaly haven't given up their interest in Hibs attacker Martin Boyle. Picture: SNS

The talisman is understandably keen on the life-changing move but was content to stay put until another club met Hibs’ valuation.

Boyle has netted 14 goals in 27 games so far this season.

