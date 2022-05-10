'Nobody deserves a 7 but he at least came close': Player ratings as Hibs put in woeful showing in Dundee loss

It was a dire night for David Gray’s side as they managed to fightback from an early deficit but fell to pieces in the last 25 minutes, which enable Dundee to live to fight another day in the cinch Premiership.

Matt Macey – 5

Perhaps could’ve done better with the opener in terms of pushing his save further away from goal. Otherwise, he wasn’t at fault, per se, though he also didn’t look as commanding as he needed to.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Scott goes close in the first half of Hibs' defeat at Dundee. Picture: SNS

Paul McGinn – 5

Some decent interventions but didn’t do much to influence the game further forward.

Ryan Porteous – 5

Was having a good game early but the defence went to pieces for a ten-minute period in the second half which gave the hosts back the impetus.

Rocky Bushiri – 4

Provided a few hearts-in-mouth moments for his own fans as he looked shaky trying to help Hibs stay resolute at the back.

Josh Doig – 5

Another who was better in the first half but saw his performance dip in the second period. Struggled to defend the back post.

Harry Clarke – 6.5

No Hibs player deserves a 7 (i.e. “good”) but he came as close as anyone. Typically driven charging up the flank and put in some decent crosses.

Joe Newell – 4

A surprisingly poor showing from somebody who is typically much more assured on the football. Was completely overrun in the second period.

Josh Campbell – 5

An interesting inclusion instead of Sylvester Jasper in a more advanced role than he’s typically played in 2022. Didn’t do enough to justify selection.

Lewis Stevenson – 6

Took a scruff of things when he had the chance and was committed in his play, but he was fighting a losing battle with little help.

Ewan Henderson – 6

Was lively throughout the majority of his 61 minutes on the park but lacked consistency in his final ball.

James Scott – 6

Did his job by scoring the Hibs goal and was a threat for the most part. He did frustrate fans more as the game wore on, though, including taking too long to get off a couple of shots which were blocked.

Sub – Sylvester Jasper – 4

Come to think of it. The early comments about Campbell might have been harsh as the Fulham loanee didn’t do much after coming on to say he should’ve started instead, including presenting the ball for Charlie Adam to score Dundee’s third.

Sub – Elias Melkersen – 5

Ran down blind alleys and didn’t provide the desired spark off the bench.

Sub – Jake Doyle-Hayes – 4

On to help in the centre but his introduction made things worse.

Player ratings scale

10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

Message from the editor