Nohan Kenneh explains desire to keep improving, bittersweet first Hibs goal and the other side of manager Lee Johnson

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old has played in every game so far this season, all but one from the start, and netted the first goal for his new club with a close-range header to equalise for Lee Johnson’s side in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Livingston.

Despite his youth and inexperience, he hasn’t looked out of place in the Hibs engine room. In fact, he’s outperforming some of his more seasoned team-mates and is currently keeping Jake Doyle-Hayes, a near mainstay of the team last term, out of the starting XI.

It’s exactly what he wanted when he agreed to swap the under-23s league in England for the chance to play regular, competitive, top-flight football.

Nohan Kenneh, flanked by Martin Boyle and Elie Youan, celebrates after equalising for Hibs against Livingston on Saturday. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Every point and every game matters. Everyone is fighting for their livelihood, really, everyone has their families to take care of,” he said.

“I obviously need to get more used to men’s football. That’s why I moved here. The game on Saturday wasn’t good enough but I’m enjoying it.

“Playing under-23s or sitting on the bench isn't going to improve me. Games like this are definitely part of the education. Going there and playing in a physical match, that’s going to improve me. It's game by game, that's what I wanted, to come and play games.

“It's difficult to say what's been the hardest thing about adapting. The tempo is higher. When you get the ball you need to think quicker, act quicker. I need to get used to it.

“I came here to play games and I've had to work hard. It’s not like I have cemented my place. I'm just working. Every game, every training session, I'm just trying to be the best.”

Kenneh got his first highlight moment in a Hibs shirt when he was in the right place to head past Livingston keeper Shamal George shortly into the second period following a bit of pinball in the Livingston six-yard box. Once the ball hit the back of the net he sprinted off to celebrate in front of the Hibs fans in the far corner.

“The goal was bittersweet. It was my first goal but I’d rather have three points than scoring. That’s not even really my game,” he said.

"We have a great support every single game. They were still backing us even when we were losing. First half when we didn't play well we kind of let them down.”

The second-half improvement occurred after a fiery team-talk from Lee Johnson. While a highly personable man and seen as one of football’s nice guys, Kenneh insists the manager can still light a rocket up his players.

“You could see the difference in the second half. Obviously we got told we were not good enough and that was the hard truth we needed to hear,” said the midfielder.

“The manager can be totally different. He can call you out if you are playing badly. We know his personality, and you might not see it, but he’s got an edge to him and if you cross the line he’ll tell you.”

Message from the editor