Old Hibs heads return for Dundee clash - Monty rings changes in starting XI

Head coach calls on experience for third game in a week

By John Greechan
Published 30th Sep 2023, 14:03 BST
Veteran duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson have returned to the Hibs starting XI for today’s visit of Dundee, as new gaffer Nick Montgomery makes three changes from the midweek Viaplay Cup win over St Mirren.

Adam Le Fondre has also played his way back into the line-up after coming off the bench in the 2-0 win over Saints.

Club captain Hanlon hadn’t featured in any of Montgomery’s first three games as head coach before yesterday – but was being used as a regular sub for Rocky Bushiri, who has been tiring late in games. Bushiri drops to the bench today,

Hanlon’s return will see him reclaim the skipper’s armband from midfielder – and vice-captain – Joe Newell, has been entrusted with leadership duties so far.

Stevenson, who did feature in Montgomery’s first game as boss, a 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, returns in place of Jordan Obita.

Le Fondre replaces Christian Doidge alongside in-form Dylan Vente, with three goals in as many games.

Hibs (4-4-2): Marshall – Miller, Fish, Hanlon, Stevenson – Youan, Jeggo, Newell, Boyle – Le Fondre, Vente.

