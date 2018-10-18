Oli Shaw believes Celtic star Forrest is right to fear Hibs

Oli Shaw reckons Celtic winger James Forrest has every reason to be wary of Hibs given the team’s recent record against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Forrest said in yesterday’s Evening News that both Hibs and Hearts are contenders for the Ladbrokes Premiership title.

Hibs go into Saturday’s match in Glasgow sitting second in the Premiership, a point ahead of Celtic but with confidence sky-high following a run of four successive league wins before the international break.

But while acknowledging both the trip to Celtic Park and then Tynecastle to face Hearts represent tough challenges for Hibs, Shaw insisted there’s nothing to fear, claiming opposition teams will be well aware of the dangers posed by Neil Lennon’s free-scoring side.

Last season Hibs drew and lost in the league at Celtic, won and drew one at Easter Road, but lost in the east end of Glasgow and in the semi-final of the Betfred Cup, suggesting there was little between the teams.

Scotland Under-21 cap Shaw scored twice over the course of those encounters, said: “I’m sure not too many will be keen to play us at the moment, we’re full of confidence, playing a good style and scoring goals .

“I’m sure everyone we come up against will be a bit wary of us – and so they should be. We did very well before the international break and with all the boys back together again we’ll be raring to go.

“We have our own aim and targets so we’ll just keep working hard and we’ll see where that takes us.”