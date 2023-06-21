'On his day as good as John McGinn': Hibs fans react as first-team player leaves to join Premiership rivals

The midfielder routinely impressed in the starting XI when he managed to remain fit, but his time in Leith was plagued by injury issues.

As a result, there was a similar sentiment from fans after his departure was confirmed by the club’s Twitter account.

@jasond1988: “Shame it didn't work out as there's a player there! Good luck for the future Kyle.”

Kyle Magennis has left Hibs to join Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS

@DJW_80: "I know he was decent when played but unfortunately spent a lot more time in treatment than helping the team.. I'm happy about this as another player out the door who contributed very little and frees up wages to strengthen with quality replacements.”

@RM_HFC2105: "All the best Kyle. Not sure on moving to Killie given their pitch…"

@Richard_O1875: "Sad to see him go but probably couldn’t warrant his wages when he can’t stay fit.”

@caledonian23: "All the best Kyle, on your day you were as good as Meatball Mcginn.”

@chrisbell1987: "Gonna be honest here I’m delighted, great player when fit but he’s never fit so it’s pointless paying for a player for 5/6 games a season. He’ll toil on that pitch.”

@hibs_tour: "Real shame. Fantastic player. I guess we can't keep players who seem constantly injured though. Watch him play 40 games next season for someone.”

@Johny_Castle1: “Guaranteed he's a hit at Killie lol.”

@JDHibs: "49 appearances over 3 years tells its own story. Missed 90-100 games. Cracking player on his day.”

