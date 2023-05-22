The 19-year-old played her final game in her current loan spell on Sunday as the Edinburgh side beat Partick Thistle 2-1. The defender played a crucial part in the 2022/23 season and has been one of Hibs best players. Now that her loan spell has come to an end, Parry has not ruled out a return to the Leith side next season.

“I’ve got a lot out of this season and I’ve got a lot of minutes,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Then I will go back and see what’s next, see where I go on my journey. I can’t thank the fans enough and everyone at the club for supporting me and believing in me. The fans are great, we say it’s like a 12th player on the pitch. We love their support and we love their singing, it’s great.”

Alongside Parry, manager Dean Gibson has also left Hibs. The 19-year-old was pleased that they managed to get the win over the line for him as he bowed out of the club after three years in charge. “Yes defiantly, we wanted to get the win for him [Gibson],” she added. “Personally, I want to thank him for everything he has done for me, believing in me but also as a team. We see how hard he works, it was good and important to get the win.”