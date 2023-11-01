We’re now ten games into the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season - it’s been a great year for Celtic and St. Mirren fans, while Hearts and Hibs haven’t had the same level of success thus far.

Using WhoScored, we can look at the Team of the Season in the Scottish Premiership so far - there are some surprise inclusion, as well as some shocking snubs. Only one Hibs player features in the XI - with no representation from Hearts whatsoever.