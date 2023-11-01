One Hibs star in controversial Premiership Team of the Season so far as no Hearts players make cut
In this piece, we’ll be looking at the best XI in the Scottish Premiership so far this season - featuring some very controversial picks.
We’re now ten games into the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season - it’s been a great year for Celtic and St. Mirren fans, while Hearts and Hibs haven’t had the same level of success thus far.
Using WhoScored, we can look at the Team of the Season in the Scottish Premiership so far - there are some surprise inclusion, as well as some shocking snubs. Only one Hibs player features in the XI - with no representation from Hearts whatsoever.
In the XI, we’ll be looking at players from clubs such as Rangers, Aberdeen, St. Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Motherwell - we’ll also include each player’s respective WhoScored rating.