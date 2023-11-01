News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

One Hibs star in controversial Premiership Team of the Season so far as no Hearts players make cut

In this piece, we’ll be looking at the best XI in the Scottish Premiership so far this season - featuring some very controversial picks.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 1st Nov 2023, 14:49 GMT

We’re now ten games into the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season - it’s been a great year for Celtic and St. Mirren fans, while Hearts and Hibs haven’t had the same level of success thus far.

Using WhoScored, we can look at the Team of the Season in the Scottish Premiership so far - there are some surprise inclusion, as well as some shocking snubs. Only one Hibs player features in the XI - with no representation from Hearts whatsoever.

In the XI, we’ll be looking at players from clubs such as Rangers, Aberdeen, St. Johnstone, Kilmarnock and Motherwell - we’ll also include each player’s respective WhoScored rating.

WhoScored rating: 7.0

1. Dimitar Mitov

WhoScored rating: 7.0

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.8

2. James Tavernier

WhoScored rating: 7.8

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.4

3. Liam Scales

WhoScored rating: 7.4

Photo Sales
WhoScored rating: 7.3

4. Slobodan Rubezic

WhoScored rating: 7.3

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipCeltic