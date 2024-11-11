Hibs scrutiny is being cast upon the current playing squad in the wake of a damaging defeat.

A pundit says there’s only a handful of Hibs stars he’d keep about the club amid a tumultuous start to the Premiership season - and one ex-player was let go too early.

Questions are beginning to emerge over the future of head coach and club icon David Gray after a bruising 2-1 defeat to St Mirren on Saturday. They will be bottom of the Premiership table over the course of a November international break which will spark questions from dugout to boardroom level after a number of disappointing managerial reigns and signings.

Players on the park will not escape scrutiny either amid one win this league season and former Hearts and Hibs player Michael Stewart reviewed the current playing squad Gray has. It hasn’t been entirely complimentary, as a full scale reshuffling of the pack seemingly what is needed if so many changes were to be made.

The former midfielder was asked how many of the current player he would keep around at Easter Road, amid a slate of stars with expiring contracts at the end of this season. There weren’t many pass marks, and only certain players would be sticking around for a major rebuild.

He said on Sportsound: “Not many, if any. Folk like Chris Cadden, I’d be having him in my squad. Centre-backs no, the goalkeeper no, Obita, possibly. Midfielders, Joe Newell possibly not. Kwon is on loan, no.

“Triantis is on loan, possibly in the right system or set-up. Bowie is a big loss up the top end as he looked good. Martin Boyle is coming towards the end of his career and his time at Hibs. You are only talking about a handful.”

Talk then turned to former players who had been let go by the club, and former Scotland international Leanne Crichton pointed out some former stars, one of which was Alex Gogic, shining for the Saints side who got one over Hibs on Saturday. Motherwell captain Paul McGinn was also mentioned as a solid player shown the door by the Easter Road side too swiftly.

Crichton said: “I know you mentioned Gogic earlier Michael, one of the players previously at Hibs, see when you look at the likes of Paul McGinn, shown the exit door at Hibs. You just think...”

Stewart added: “I said this on the radio at the derby and it is a perfect example. Paul McGinn, shown the door, Lewis Miller brought in for more money. Better player, thank you and off you go, worse player we will spend more money.”