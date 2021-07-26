Orlando City deny speculation around omission of Hibs signing Chris Mueller

Chris Mueller has agreed a pre-contract to sign with Hibs in January. Picture: Getty

The attacker agreed a pre-contract deal with the Easter Road side and is set to join once the January transfer window opens.

However, Hibs have been vocal in their desire to bring the US international to Edinburgh before the end of the current window and it appeared those wheels were already in motion when Mueller was omitted from yesterday’s squad.

It was even reported on the Sky Sports broadcast that Mueller was sitting out due to Hibs pushing for a deal to be completed next month, but Orlando Sentinel journalist Julia Poe insists that isn’t the case.

She wrote on Twitter: “Orlando City official says that's not true and his absence today is not related to contract or transfer issues.”

City’s squad was intentionally a weakened one with former Manchester United star Nani also sitting out.

